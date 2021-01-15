Norway has launched an investigation after 23 people who were administered experimental COVID-19 vaccine died. 13 deaths have been directly linked to the coronavirus vaccine’s side effects by the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

Four days before the New Year’s Eve, Norway began mass vaccination program in the country with Pfizer/BioNTech experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

It was announced in advance that the vaccine may cause side effects of varying severity, and now the Norwegian Medicines Agency has mapped which ones have occurred in the country.

A total of 23 deaths have been reported in connection with the coronavirus vaccination.

So far, 13 of these have been assessed and found to be directly linked to the COVID-19 vaccine side-effects.

“Of these, there are 13 deaths, nine serious side effects and seven less serious side effects. It seems that some of these patients get such severe side effects in the form of fever and malaise that it can lead to a very serious illness even, an more serious one, which may lead to death”, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency Steinar Madsen told national broadcaster NRK.

The nine patients who have had serious side effects complained of allergic reactions, strong malaise and severe fever. The seven less serious side effects included severe pain at the injection site.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) jointly assess all side effects reports.

As a result, the FHI has updated the corona vaccination guide with new advice on the vaccination of frail elderly people.

“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency said at a webinar on corona vaccine for journalists on Thursday.

The list of people dying after being administered with COVID-19 vaccine keeps on getting longer with each passing day. It was revealed in FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) document that 6 participants died during Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trials itself.

Recently, a healthy Miami doctor died just 3 weeks after receiving the experimental Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Earlier, two patients, one a Swiss national and other an Israeli died just hours after being administered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shots. Authorities of both nations and the vaccine manufacturer however, have declared that the deaths have nothing to do with the vaccine.

Recently, a woman from Louisiana suffered uncontrollable convulsions after being administered the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The side-effects were similar to another woman from Oakland City who suffered tongue spasms and whole body convulsions after taking the experimental Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Even, the US government paid over $57 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths till March 2020 alone.

However, there are currently no laws in India that would protect victims of the COVID-19 vaccine side-effects.

Meanwhile, Governments have signed secret agreements to protect the pharma companies from liabilities, leaving the victims of vaccine with no legal recourse.

