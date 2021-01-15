STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccines Increases Risk Of More Severe Diseases That People Should Be Made Aware Of

Results of a study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practuce found that there is enough literature available to determine that COVID-19 vaccines increases the risk of more severe diseases and that recipients should be made aware of all the risks before being vaccinated. The scientists concluded that vaccines may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and that the risks are kept secret in clinical trial protocols and consent forms.

American scientists conducted a study to determine if sufficient literature exists to require clinicians to disclose the specific risk that COVID-19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus.

The study was undertaken by Timothy Cardozo of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, NYU Langone Health, New York and Ronald Veazey of the Division of Comparative Pathology, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, Tulane National Primate Research Center, Covington, LA.

The scientists reviewed published literature to identify preclinical and clinical evidence. Clinical trial protocols for COVID-19 vaccines were also reviewed to determine if risks were properly disclosed.

The results of the study were published in the International Journal of Clinical Practuce.

The study concluded that people given COVID-19 vaccines are at higher risk of getting more severe diseases than those who are not vaccinated. The study further concludes that this fact is kept secret in clinical trial protocols and consent forms.

COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.

The scientists recommend that these risks of ADE should be disclosed to those being vaccinated.

The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.

However, this is not the first time that Big Pharma has deceived those being vaccinated by concealing serious health risks from people.

In his controversial book renowned author Stuart Blume discloses that many of the most influential advisers, at both World Health Organisation (WHO) and national levels, are paid consultants to the vaccine industry raising a very serious question – that the WHO might be working for the vaccine industry’s interests and not the people – the reason why 10 years agoin 2009 WHO faked a pandemic.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Even, the US government paid over $57 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths till March 2020 alone.

However, there are currently no laws in India that would protect victims of the COVID-19 vaccine side-effects.

Meanwhile, Governments have signed secret agreements to protect the pharma companies from liabilities, leaving the victims of vaccine with no legal recourse.

