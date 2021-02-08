Switzerland Rejects AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Due To Lack Of Sufficient Data

Switzerland has rejected the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine due to lack of sufficient data.

Swissmedic, Switzerland’s authority for medicines and medical devices, said it cannot authorise the jab as data submitted “are not yet sufficient”.

In a statement, the body said following an “extraordinary” meeting on February 2, its Human Medicines Expert Committee (HMEC) confirmed their assessment.

They said they could award approval once additional data from Phase III trials in America arrived.

But they added this would only be “temporary” according to their procedure.

Part of the statement read:

“The data currently available do not point to a positive decision regarding benefits and risks.

“To obtain a conclusive assessment, the applicant will among other things have to submit additional efficacy data from a Phase III trial under way in North and South America, and these will have to be analysed.

“As soon as the results have been received, a temporary authorisation according to the rolling procedure could be issued at very short notice.”

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, many European countries have decided not to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people over 65. This decision as well was made due to the lack of data available about its effectiveness in elderly people.

According to a report by Germany’s Standing Vaccination Commission, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is only effective 8% in people over 65.

