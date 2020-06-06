COURT DOCUMENTS: George Floyd Profile Reads Like A Career Criminal

The unfortunate death of George Floyd which sparked a Civil War like atmosphere in America has now snowballed into worldwide protests. All four officers involved have now been suspended, arrested and charged. Floyd had moved to Minneapolis after being released from Texas prison for aggravated robbery. He was under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of arrest. He went to jail for atleast 5 times and a look at George Floyd’s profile as per court documents reads like a career criminal involved in drug abuse, theft, criminal trespassing, aggravated robbery as well as entering a woman’s home and pointing a gun at her stomach while looking for drugs and money.

The official autopsy found Floyd died of cardiac arrest caused by being restrained. However, at the time of his death, he was under the influence of fentanyl and had methamphetamine in his system. A second autopsy, commissioned by Floyd’s family, found that the “evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxia as the cause” of death, with neck compression restricting blood flow to the brain, and back compression restricting breathing. The cause of his death is still disputed.

George Floyd’s Criminal Past

George Floyd moved to Minneapolis in 2014 after being released from prison in Houston, Texas following an arrest for aggravated robbery

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store in Minneapolis

He was under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of arrest

Floyd has more than a decade-old criminal history at the time of the arrest and went to jail for atleast 5 times

George Floyd was the ringleader of a violent home invasion

He plead guilty to entering a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her stomach and searching the home for drugs and money, according to court records

Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in state jail for possession of cocaine in a December 2005 arrest

He had previously been sentenced to eight months for the same offense, stemming from an October 2002 arrest

Floyd was arrested in 2002 for criminal trespassing and served 30 days in jail

He had another stint for a theft in August 1998

According to court records obtained by the DailyMail, before moving to Minneapolis in 2014, George Floyd was released from prison in Texas. He worked as a bouncer at a local restaurant.

Floyd along with another suspect posed as a worker for the local water department wearing a blue uniform in order to enter a woman’s house. When the woman retaliated a Ford Explorer pulled up to the home and five other males exited the car and went up to the front door.

The report states the largest of the group, who the victim later identified as Floyd, ‘forced his way inside the residence, placed a pistol against the complainant’s abdomen, and forced her into the living room area of the residence. ‘This large suspect then proceeded to search the residence while another armed suspect guarded the complainant, who was struck in the head and sides by this second armed suspect with his pistol while she screamed for help.’ Not finding any drugs or money at the house, the men took jewelry and the woman’s cell phone and fled in their car. A neighbor who witnessed the robbery took down the car’s license plate number. Later, police tracked down the car and found Floyd behind the wheel. He was later identified by the woman as the large suspect who placed a gun against her stomach and forced her into her living room, the document states.

Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in state jail for possession of cocaine. Floyd had two other cocaine offenses, receiving an eight month-sentence stemming from an October 2002 arrest and was sentenced to 10 months from a 2004 arrest.

Floyd was arrested in April 2002 for criminal trespassing and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He did another stint for theft with a firearm in August 1998. He served 10 months at Harris County jail.

In one of the charging documents, officials noted Floyd had two convictions in the 1990s for theft and delivery of a controlled substance, but it is not clear if Floyd served any time for either of those offenses.

One of the closely guarded secrets in USA is ANTIFA's ties to British intelligence. From glorifying a British War Criminal to bomb innocent civilians again to receiving training/weapons from ISIS, @GreatGameIndia uncovers the secret plot against America.https://t.co/n7A6p4OSl3 — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) June 3, 2020

With the unfortunate death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, America has been plunged into a Civil War by the anarchist organization Antifa. Much has been written about the group, however as GreatGameIndia reported earlier, Antifa’s ties to the British intelligence is a closely guarded secret. From glorifying a British war criminal to bomb innocent civilians again to receiving training and weapons from ISIS, GreatGameIndia investigation uncovers the plot against America and that Antifa has long been regarded by American intelligence as a terrorist organization to be disrupted before they get a foothold on American soil.

Send in your tips and submissions by filling out this form or write to us directly at the email provided. Join us on WhatsApp for more intel and updates.

We need your support to carry on our independent and investigative research based journalism on the external and internal threats facing India. Your contribution however small helps us keep afloat. Kindly consider donating to GreatGameIndia.