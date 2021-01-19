Louisiana woman who suffered uncontrollable convulsions after being administered the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been screened for permanent brain damage caused by the metals in the vaccine.

Brant Griner of Lake Charles, Louisiana posted a video on his Facebook account of his mother convulsing uncontrollably after receiving the experimental Pfizer COVID shot. She was admitted to the hospital after being vaccinated.

Griner described his mother as a “very healthy” 45-year-old who had never before suffered from any kind of serious disease or health condition.

According to the Louisiana resident, she woke up with a headache a day after receiving the shot.

Several days later, she began suffering from “seizure-like movements” in her left leg. By the fourth day, she had “no control” over her legs and was rushed to the emergency room.

Griner told RT that the hospital determined that she was experiencing a “neurological reaction,” he said, adding that doctors believe the medical condition was caused by “the metals in the vaccine.”

Now discharged from the hospital, Griner’s mother is undergoing tests and her doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery, provided there is no permanent brain damage.

Pfizer said in a statement to RT that it was “researching” the case, but has so far been unable to “confirm” it. “Neuromuscular disorders have not been a safety signal identified to date,” a representative of the pharmaceutical firm said.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Even, the US government paid over $57 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths till March 2020 alone.

According to the co-founder of BioNTech Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day on January 25, 2020. No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly. Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years.

Even, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine also took just two days to design.

According to pharma giant Moderna, the COVID-19 mRNA based experimental vaccines are Operating System designed to program human DNA. These vaccines are being approved for emergency use for the first time in history.

