65 Year Old Man In India Dies Just Minutes After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A 65-year-old man in India collapsed and passed away just five minutes after getting first dose of vaccine against covid-19. This is the first post-vaccination death in Goregaon. He reached Millat Nursing Home, Jogeshwari at 3.30 pm and got vaccinated at 3.37 pm. He was injected with 0.5 ml dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield intramuscularly.

He collapsed in the chair and passed away within a few minutes. He was a Goregaon resident and he received the first dose of vaccine from Millat Nursing Home, Jogeshwari.

The authorities said we cannot consider it death due to vaccination till an expert committee reviews it and comes to a conclusion.

BMC said in a statement, “He had several comorbidities, including dilated cardiomyopathy, severe left ventricular dysfunction, hypertension and diabetes mellitus”.

Executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare said, the adverse event following AEF will review the case. “We don’t know if it was a case of anaphylactic shock. The committee will opine after looking at all details”.

Subscribe to GreatGameIndia

As per a civic official, the 65-year-old man was administered injection Adrenaline. This injection is mostly used in cases of adverse reactions following vaccination. The man was shifted to ICU for further investigation. He could not survive and died at 5:05 pm.

His body was sent for autopsy at RN Cooper hospital. He was on multiple heart medications as per civic officials.

Subscribe to GreatGameIndia

As per civic officials, more than 4 people got vaccinated in this city and more than 400 people have faced adverse events following vaccination. These side effects are minor, but few of them were hospitalized. State officials did not comment over it yet.

Total 40 deaths have been reported across India after getting vaccination against COVID. But as per officials, none of them was caused by the vaccine itself. Death of a health worker after getting a second vaccine dose has been reported in Bhiwadi last week. He was 40-year-old.

Recently, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt in charge of rolling out Australia’s coronavirus vaccine program was hospitalized just one day after taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by Germany’s Standing Vaccination Commission, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is only effective 8% in people over 65.

Three European countries of Sweden, France and Germany have decided not to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people over 65. This decision was made due to the lack of data available about its effectiveness in elderly people.

For latest updates on the outbreak check out our Coronavirus Coverage.

Send in your tips and submissions by writing to us directly. Join us on WhatsApp for more intel and updates.